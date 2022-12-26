Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $440,000 Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GXO. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 87.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,105,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,715 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,087,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,382,000 after buying an additional 376,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the second quarter valued at $15,374,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GXO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.53.

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,030.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.63. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $92.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

