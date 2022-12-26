Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $459,000 Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 263.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,926,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,624,000 after buying an additional 2,845,575 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 562.0% in the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,000 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,149,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,910,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of KWEB stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,256,865. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.58.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.