Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Increases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,388,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 8,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.0 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $345.51. 62,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,594. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $412.66. The company has a market capitalization of $117.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.75.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $403.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.