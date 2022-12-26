Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of BABA stock traded down $2.32 on Monday, hitting $85.65. The stock had a trading volume of 732,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,997,873. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $138.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group Company Profile

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Benchmark cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.06.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.