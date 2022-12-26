Reviewing Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Palisade Bio and Vir Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palisade Bio N/A -131.52% -84.28% Vir Biotechnology 52.29% 60.66% 45.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.0% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of Palisade Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Vir Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Palisade Bio has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vir Biotechnology has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Palisade Bio and Vir Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palisade Bio 0 1 1 0 2.50 Vir Biotechnology 1 1 3 0 2.40

Palisade Bio presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 161.78%. Vir Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 104.04%. Given Palisade Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Palisade Bio is more favorable than Vir Biotechnology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Palisade Bio and Vir Biotechnology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palisade Bio $10,000.00 83.66 -$26.62 million $14.00 0.14 Vir Biotechnology $1.10 billion 3.13 $528.58 million $8.49 3.03

Vir Biotechnology has higher revenue and earnings than Palisade Bio. Palisade Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vir Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vir Biotechnology beats Palisade Bio on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palisade Bio

(Get Rating)

Palisade Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor that is intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress resulting from reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, or due to surgery. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited and Brii Biosciences Offshore Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; license agreements with The Rockefeller University and MedImmune, Inc.; collaboration with WuXi Biologics and Glaxo Wellcome UK Ltd.; and a collaborative research agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies; and clinical collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for chronic hepatitis B virus. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

