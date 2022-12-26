Safe (SAFE) Price Reaches $6.14 on Major Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 26th. In the last week, Safe has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $127.89 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be bought for $6.14 or 0.00036465 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00114827 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00190482 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005911 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00059556 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000334 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.79706516 USD and is down -22.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

