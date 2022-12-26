SALT Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $11,524.44 (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. One SALT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and approximately $11,524.44 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00014029 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004028 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00040419 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005930 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00020400 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00227057 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03470556 USD and is up 4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $12,778.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.