SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stake Reduced by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co trimmed its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,998 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in SAP were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in SAP by 8,972.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SAP by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SAP from €122.00 ($129.79) to €115.00 ($122.34) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

SAP Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SAP traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,856. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $141.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $122.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.10 and a 200 day moving average of $93.90.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. SAP had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

