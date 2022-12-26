Sapphire (SAPP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $15.73 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $15.73 million and $6,937.08 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,214.65 or 0.07215751 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00030845 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00068832 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00053903 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001009 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008040 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00022859 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

