Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger makes up about 2.0% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 216.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 3.1 %

SLB opened at $52.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.24. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $28.96 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

