Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the shipping company on Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th.

Shares of SHIP stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $33.98 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHIP. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 58,579 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 183.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 82,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 2,103,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

