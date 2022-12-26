Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the shipping company on Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th.
Seanergy Maritime Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of SHIP stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.90 million, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.61.
Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $33.98 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.
