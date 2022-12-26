Secret Trading 18.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. Secret has a market capitalization of $16.93 million and approximately $9,296.59 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00115165 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00189719 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00059536 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036444 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000333 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00585059 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $9,706.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.