Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Security Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCYT – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.50 and last traded at $59.50. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.26.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.92 and its 200-day moving average is $61.90.
Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter.
About Security Bancorp
Security Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Tennessee. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers consumer loans; mortgage loans; commercial loans, including installment loans and lines of credit; residential real estate loans; and acquisition and development loans.
