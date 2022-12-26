SelfKey Trading Up 7.9% Over Last Week (KEY)

SelfKey (KEY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last seven days, SelfKey has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. SelfKey has a market cap of $16.67 million and $11.76 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfKey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SelfKey Token Profile

SelfKey was first traded on January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official website is selfkey.org.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

