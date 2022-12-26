Serum Price Tops $0.15 (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000881 BTC on exchanges. Serum has a market capitalization of $18.59 million and approximately $6.18 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Serum has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Serum

Serum’s launch date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

