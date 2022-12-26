Sezzle (OTC:SEZNL) Upgraded to Buy by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sezzle (OTC:SEZNL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Sezzle Stock Performance
OTC:SEZNL opened at $0.37 on Thursday. Sezzle has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42.
Sezzle Company Profile
