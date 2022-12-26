Sezzle (OTC:SEZNL) Upgraded to Buy by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Sezzle (OTC:SEZNL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Sezzle Stock Performance

OTC:SEZNL opened at $0.37 on Thursday. Sezzle has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42.

Sezzle Company Profile

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company in United States, Canada, India, and Europe. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks.

