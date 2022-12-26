Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SIEB stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $44.32 million, a P/E ratio of 68.53 and a beta of -0.19. Siebert Financial has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $2.54.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.