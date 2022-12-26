Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 54,729 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,729 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5,797.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,912,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 83,473,098 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,562,000 after buying an additional 5,557,890 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,349,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,516,000 after buying an additional 9,962,715 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,824,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,976,000 after buying an additional 359,417 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,445,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,140,000 after buying an additional 1,032,176 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.03. 472,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,973,749. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.83.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

