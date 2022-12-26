Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Buys 548 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. iShares Global 100 ETF comprises 1.1% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IOO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 121,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IOO traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $64.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,990. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.19. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $58.45 and a 12 month high of $79.08.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.