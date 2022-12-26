Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $11.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.5% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $11,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.93. 140,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,834,688. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $129.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.73.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.