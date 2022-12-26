Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises about 0.8% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 0.12% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Peterson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 23,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

FIXD traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,773. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.08. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $53.47.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%.

