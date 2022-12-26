Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Purchases 242,166 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) by 10,218.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,166 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $22,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 123.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $606,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,486,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter worth about $401,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIL stock remained flat at $91.41 during trading hours on Monday. 109,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,560,003. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.49. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.33 and a 12 month high of $91.67.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.