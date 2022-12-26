Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Trims Holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned approximately 0.52% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $163,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 82.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

OUNZ stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.44. 50,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,445. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $20.11.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.