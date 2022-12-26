Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Trims Holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated owned about 0.52% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OUNZ. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 200.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 30,762 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 367,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 22,862 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 26.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 16,091 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 59.6% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the period.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:OUNZ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.44. 50,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,445. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $20.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.86.

