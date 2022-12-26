SingularityNET Reaches Market Capitalization of $59.99 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 26th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $59.99 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.0523 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00014077 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004032 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00037059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00040267 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005875 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00020452 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00226904 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000101 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,238,178,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,146,035,625 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,238,178,752.780053 with 1,146,035,625.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.05134777 USD and is up 3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $2,562,374.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.