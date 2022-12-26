Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives $100.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on SDXAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sodexo from €94.00 ($100.00) to €105.00 ($111.70) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sodexo from €90.00 ($95.74) to €101.00 ($107.45) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Sodexo from €90.00 ($95.74) to €97.00 ($103.19) in a report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC downgraded Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sodexo from €90.00 ($95.74) to €100.00 ($106.38) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Sodexo stock opened at $19.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. Sodexo has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $20.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.4017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.07%.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, which includes corporate Services, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities.

