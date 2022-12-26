SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stake Lifted by Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 15.1% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 930.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 22,507 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.03. The stock had a trading volume of 472,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973,749. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.83. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $56.44.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

