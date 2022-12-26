Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Spectral Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 17,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Spectral Medical Stock Up 5.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $75.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.31.

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter. Spectral Medical had a negative return on equity of 2,155.87% and a negative net margin of 680.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Spectral Medical Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Spectral Medical Company Profile

Spectral Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock and renal disease in North America. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream.

