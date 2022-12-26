Spell Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.74 Million (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Spell Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Spell Token has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. Spell Token has a market capitalization of $58.27 million and approximately $5.74 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Spell Token launched on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spell Token’s official website is abracadabra.money. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spell Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spell Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

