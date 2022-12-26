Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Acquired by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 23.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 995,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,690,000 after purchasing an additional 50,654 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at about $772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

SPR stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.83. The stock had a trading volume of 28,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,624. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $53.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 89.53% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.82.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

