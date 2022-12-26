Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Receives $44.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.70.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRC. Raymond James boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Spirit Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $49.94.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $180.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.54 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 37.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $251,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,181.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,953,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,512,000 after purchasing an additional 407,901 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,531,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,837,000 after buying an additional 3,488,783 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,366,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,012,000 after buying an additional 83,735 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,867,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,127,000 after buying an additional 91,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 80.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

