SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Downgraded to Sell at Danske

Danske cut shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SSAAY has been the subject of several other reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SSAB AB (publ) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 61 to SEK 63 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 80 to SEK 79 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.69 on Thursday. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.31.

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

