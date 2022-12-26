Stacks Self Reported Market Cap Tops $235.57 Million (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Stacks has a market capitalization of $235.57 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001331 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Stacks

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. Stacks’ official message board is blog.stacks.co. The official website for Stacks is stacks.co. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stacks

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assetsA layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin.Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX.”

