State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in State Street by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,619,000 after buying an additional 24,124 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in State Street by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,674,000 after buying an additional 18,777 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $77.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $104.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.95. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STT. Barclays decreased their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on State Street to $86.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

