Steem (STEEM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.44 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000933 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $66.42 million and $2.44 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,833.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000449 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00417025 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00021104 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002144 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.99 or 0.00873235 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00095674 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.03 or 0.00612068 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005929 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00260890 BTC.
About Steem
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 422,961,756 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
