StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

ALIM opened at $2.18 on Friday. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alimera Sciences stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 3.58% of Alimera Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

