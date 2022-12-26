StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Stock Performance
Shares of China Green Agriculture stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.62. China Green Agriculture has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $11.75.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 51.59% and a negative net margin of 51.35%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture Company Profile
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); and Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production).
