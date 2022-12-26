StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

Shares of China Green Agriculture stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.62. China Green Agriculture has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 51.59% and a negative net margin of 51.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Green Agriculture stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in China Green Agriculture, Inc. ( NYSE:CGA Get Rating ) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of China Green Agriculture worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); and Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production).

Further Reading

