StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CPI Aerostructures Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE CVU opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63. CPI Aerostructures has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.73.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

