StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Drive Shack (NYSE:DS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Drive Shack (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research cut Drive Shack from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Drive Shack Stock Performance

DS opened at $0.20 on Friday. Drive Shack has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Drive Shack

Drive Shack ( NYSE:DS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.67 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DS. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 102.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 11.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

