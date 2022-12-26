StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Enzo Biochem stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $63.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20. Enzo Biochem has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.51.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.28 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 26.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.65%.

In related news, CEO Hamid Erfanian bought 100,000 shares of Enzo Biochem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,962. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Enzo Biochem by 12.6% during the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 62,695 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Enzo Biochem by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem during the first quarter valued at $181,000. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

