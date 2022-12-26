StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of LightInTheBox from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.
LightInTheBox Trading Down 1.8 %
LITB stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07.
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
