StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Stock Performance

RFIL stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $8.71. The firm has a market cap of $52.30 million, a PE ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Trading of RF Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in RF Industries by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 20,508 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in RF Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in RF Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RF Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

