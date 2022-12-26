StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Trading Up 0.8 %
SBFG opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.88. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.09.
SB Financial Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.41%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SB Financial Group
SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
