StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Trading Up 0.8 %

SBFG opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.88. SB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.09.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SB Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 511,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 15,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SB Financial Group by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

