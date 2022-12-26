StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

NYSE SSY opened at $0.68 on Friday. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.03.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.88 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.31% and a negative net margin of 13.15%.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; four clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

