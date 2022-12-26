StockNews.com Upgrades SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

SunOpta Stock Performance

Shares of STKL stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.13 million, a PE ratio of -83.30 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $11.67.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $229.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.14 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. Analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunOpta

SunOpta Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 83,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,076,000 after buying an additional 36,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 274,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.