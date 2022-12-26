StockNews.com Upgrades SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.
SunOpta Stock Performance
Shares of STKL stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.13 million, a PE ratio of -83.30 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. SunOpta has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $11.67.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $229.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.14 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. Analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunOpta
SunOpta Company Profile
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunOpta (STKL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.