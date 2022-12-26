Stone Asset Management Inc. Acquires 16,993 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Stone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,993 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.1% of Stone Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $709,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 46,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 11,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.89. 943,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,852,732. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $80.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.44.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

