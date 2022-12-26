Stone Asset Management Inc. Has $977,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Stone Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,453 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Stone Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $37.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,230,930. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.24.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

