Streamr (DATA) One Day Volume Hits $916,474.77

Streamr (DATA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Streamr has a market cap of $17.80 million and approximately $916,474.77 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streamr

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

