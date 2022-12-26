Strike Price Reaches $9.87 on Top Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 26th. Strike has a total market capitalization of $34.52 million and approximately $837,158.83 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike token can currently be purchased for approximately $9.87 or 0.00058614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Strike has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $868.11 or 0.05153480 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.89 or 0.00498036 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,970.79 or 0.29508877 BTC.

Strike Token Profile

Strike’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,495,359 tokens. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. The official website for Strike is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

