Substratum Achieves Market Capitalization of $308,314.66 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $308,314.66 and $16.23 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00061754 USD and is down -27.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

